Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire, crews say

The Due West Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the concession stand at Dixie High School.
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DUE WEST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Due West Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the concession stand at Dixie High School in Abbeville County Thursday morning.

According to the department, crews were called to the fire at just before 9 a.m.

Crews said after overcoming a mechanical issue, the fire was quickly extinguished and ventilation performed to clear out for the investigation.

Caption

Officials said there is no structural damage.

“Thank you to all the local firefighters that responded our call for help today,” the school said in a Facebook post. “Your quick response times and hard work kept the damage from being even worse. We are very grateful to you all!”

MORE NEWS:

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56
LCpl Merax Dockery, LCpl Ivan Garcia, and LCpl Tanner Kaltenberg
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash

Latest News

Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire
Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire
Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire
Spartanburg business up in flames following overnight fire
Spartanburg business up in flames following overnight fire
Rheas at Greenville Zoo
Rheas at Greenville Zoo