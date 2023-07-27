Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire, crews say

DUE WEST, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Due West Fire Department said they responded to a fire at the concession stand at Dixie High School in Abbeville County Thursday morning.

According to the department, crews were called to the fire at just before 9 a.m.

Crews said after overcoming a mechanical issue, the fire was quickly extinguished and ventilation performed to clear out for the investigation.

Officials said there is no structural damage.

“Thank you to all the local firefighters that responded our call for help today,” the school said in a Facebook post. “Your quick response times and hard work kept the damage from being even worse. We are very grateful to you all!”

