Family of missing Spartanburg woman speaks to community

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The family of Casey Young, a missing woman in Spartanburg, is holding a press conference on Thursday.

Casey Young, 44, last spoke to family on the way home from work around 4:30 p.m. on May 15. She was reported missing the following day when she did not return to work at Spartanburg Regional Medical Center, which is unusual.

The family said they would like the opportunity to discuss their missing loved one and circumstances surrounding her disappearance in an effort to raise public awareness and hopefully receive information that would aid in Casey’s return.

Casey Young (Spartanburg County Sheriff's Office)

