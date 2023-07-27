Five steps you can take to reduce financial anxiety

Inflation is the number one cause of financial worry
By Rachel DePompa
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:31 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(InvestigateTV) — More than 50% of Americans are stressed out by their finances, according to a recent Bankrate study.

Danetha Doe, founder of the website Money & Mimosas, said to ease anxiety about finances, consider setting up weekly money dates.

These dates, Doe said, consist of five steps that will help you review your finances, goals and take a moment to celebrate what you’ve accomplished the week before.

Step One: Did I pay myself first this week? That could be shifting income into savings account or putting money into an investment account.

Step Two: Reflect on how much was spent the last week and where it went. Think about the spending pattern and any changes you might want or need to make.

Step Three: Reflect on investments. Review 401(k) plans or retirement accounts and any other investments, including small or home-based businesses.

Step Four: Look over debt plans and bills that need to be paid this week.

Step five: Pick one weekly accomplishment to celebrate. This celebration could be financially related or just wins in life.

Doe said having weekly money dates should eventually change people’s perspective about money and help them feel more empowered about their budget.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

FILE - This undated booking photo provided by the Flagstaff Police Department shows Elizabeth...
Arizona mother sentenced to life in prison without parole for murder in starvation of 6-year-old son
President Joe Biden speaks in the South Court Auditorium on the White House Campus, Thursday,...
Biden to speak at Truman Civil Rights Symposium
An 11-year-old Florida girl was arrested Wednesday for reporting a fake abduction, officials...
11-year-old girl arrested for faking abduction, charged with felony
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
Bronny James discharged from hospital as LeBron sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’
FILE - Oscar-winning writers, from left, Richard Brooks, Bo Goldman, and Gore Vidal join...
Bo Goldman, Oscar-winning screenwriter of ‘One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest’, dies at 90