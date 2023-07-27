Getting Answers: Cooley Bridge Rd

Cooley Bridge Rd
Cooley Bridge Rd(Fox Carolina)
By Brookley Cromer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 6:36 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - We are working to get answers about your Upstate road concerns.

This week, we are taking a look at Cooley Bridge Road, which runs through Anderson and Greenville counties.

Viewers have written in, telling us the problems lie on the Greenville side.

“It’s getting in rough shape. It’s got potholes in it. The road’s separating,” Donald Stroud said.

Stroud has lived on Cooley Bridge Road since 1970.

“It hasn’t been resurfaced since before 2003,” Stroud said, “I moved a mobile home in here back in 2003 and it put a scratch right in the road out there. That scratch is still there. It hasn’t never been covered up or anything.”

The South Carolina Department of Transportation estimates 5,000 cars hit the Greenville County side daily, from Augusta Road to the Anderson County line.

After crossing the bridge into Anderson County, the road looks a lot different.

“It feels like you’re riding on an old washboard,” Stroud said.

Benjamin wrote in, “Very bad road. Cannot get answers from DOT...have been told for two years it was going to get repaved. Anderson County side has been done, but not Greenville County side.”

“It needs to be dug down to get rid of these top layers and get down to the dirt and redo it all. It needs to be redone because these tanker trucks riding on this road have got it in a wavy pattern now,” Stroud said.

The Greenville County side of Cooley Bridge is scheduled for repairs this year.

Part of the Primary Improvement Program, SCDOT will replace deteriorating pavement to better handle the traffic load.

We will keep following up and getting you answers.

Do you have a road concern? Submit it here.

