Heat begins to build ahead of a First Alert weekend

FOX Carolina's Katherine Noel has the latest on your Thursday forecast.
By Chrissy Kohler, Katherine Noel and Kendra Kent
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 8:38 AM EDT|Updated: 52 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days as the heat and humidity builds for the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

  • Plentiful sunshine with spotty storms continue
  • Heat and humidity continue climbing through this weekend
  • Real feel approaching 105° for some by Friday

Thursday through Sunday brings a prolonged period of heat with the humidity making it feel even worse. Highs are in the mid to even upper 90s in the Upstate with the feels like temperatures in the triple digits each afternoon. Friday and Saturday are the hottest days with highs in the upper 90s for a lot of the Upstate and the heat index nearing 105. Try to limit your time outside during the afternoons, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight, light color and loose fitting clothing when you are outside to help keep you cool.

Heat and humidity peaks Saturday
Heat and humidity peaks Saturday(Fox Carolina)

Even the mountains are hotter than normal. Highs in the lower elevations peak in the low 90s starting Thursday all the way through early next week with heat indices in the mid 90s. You have to head to the higher elevations to find the “cooler” 80s this weekend.

Hot through the weekend
Hot through the weekend(Fox Carolina)

Every afternoon through Friday brings just a small chance for an isolated shower or storm to pop. Storm chances increase over the weekend, but nothing looks to be within washout terms at this point.

