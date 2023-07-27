Marion Police search for suspect after disabled woman found dead

Generic police lights
Generic police lights(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 26, 2023 at 8:35 PM EDT|Updated: 8 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - Marion Police say they’re looking for a suspect after a disabled woman was found dead inside of a home.

Police say they responded to a home along East Court Street for a welfare check on Tuesday.

Officers say they could not reach anyone at the home.

Police say they were met by several family members at the home, who did not have access, but explained that there was possibly a disabled family member that needed around the clock care inside the home.

Officers say they found an unlocked window to what appeared to be a bedroom.

Through use of flashlights, officers say they were able to see what appeared to be a motionless person inside of the room.

Officers say they then entered the home and attempted to render aid, however, it was determined the person was deceased.

Officers say they backed out of the house and secured the scene.

Investigators say they obtained a search warrant for the house and began processing the scene.

Officials say a preliminary investigation appears to show that 27-year-old Kristin Rutherford was found dead without no one else at the home.

Officials say it appears Rutherford needed extensive in-home care to ensure her wellbeing and safety.

The person responsible for Rutherford’s wellbeing and safety, was her older sister, 34-year-old Casie McCartha, officials say.

McCartha also lived at the home on East Court St, police say, but she has yet to be located.

McCartha was last known to be driving a 2016 silver Ford Fusion with a NC Registration of HLR-3298, according to police.

Police say they’ve secured a felony warrant for McCartha for concealing the death of a person.

If you know anything that could lead to McCartha’s whereabouts, contact Marion Police.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Clemson student music festival
Police investigating death of Clemson student after incident at music festival
3 people hurt in Greenville County shooting
Greenville Co. deputies investigating after 3 hurt in overnight shooting
Earthquake recorded near Summerville, SC on Monday afternoon
Earthquake recorded in South Carolina
FILE - Jeremy Renner arrives at the premiere of "Avengers: Endgame" at the Los Angeles...
Actor Jeremy Renner is new owner of SC vodka company
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend

Latest News

Clemson fraternity suspended
Clemson releases statement about fraternity suspension
YMCA Growth
YMCA Growth
Getting Answers: Highway 243
Getting Answers: Highway 243
Former Pro-Wrestler from Anderson County Dies
Former Pro-Wrestler from Anderson County Dies