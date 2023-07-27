Newberry on-duty officer dead after crash involving tractor-trailer identified

CITY OF NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The on-duty Newberry police officer who died following a crash Wednesday has been identified.

The officer was identified as Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina via a Twitter post. In the post, the Attorney’s Office offered its deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Newberry Police Department, and the Newberry community.

Our deepest condolences to the family of Officer Wood, the Newberry Police Department, and the Newberry community. pic.twitter.com/n9PNGZyhW2 — U.S. Attorney SC (@USAO_SC) July 27, 2023

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a City of Newberry police officer died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday evening.

Troopers said around 5:50 p.m. on July 26, a 2015 Ford Taurus was traveling south on S.C. Highway 395 in Newberry while a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling east on S.C. Highway 34 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Newberry authorities add the officer was responding to a call for service. (Nick Neville)

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman has asked that the officer’s family and the Newberry community be lifted in prayer as they try to find peace.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has started an investigation into the crash.

