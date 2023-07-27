Newberry on-duty officer dead after crash involving tractor-trailer identified

Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
Lt. Michael "Mike" Wood (Left) died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday.
By WIS News 10 Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 7 hours ago
CITY OF NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS) - The on-duty Newberry police officer who died following a crash Wednesday has been identified.

The officer was identified as Lt. Michael “Mike” Wood by the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the District of South Carolina via a Twitter post. In the post, the Attorney’s Office offered its deepest condolences to the family of the fallen officer, the Newberry Police Department, and the Newberry community.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol reported a City of Newberry police officer died after a crash while on-duty Wednesday evening.

Troopers said around 5:50 p.m. on July 26, a 2015 Ford Taurus was traveling south on S.C. Highway 395 in Newberry while a 2022 Freightliner tractor-trailer was traveling east on S.C. Highway 34 when the two vehicles collided at the intersection.

Newberry authorities add the officer was responding to a call for service.
Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman has asked that the officer’s family and the Newberry community be lifted in prayer as they try to find peace.

The South Carolina Highway Patrol has started an investigation into the crash.

