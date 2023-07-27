Oconee Co. deputies arrest man for sex crimes involving minor

WALHALLA, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee Co. Sheriff’s Office says a Taylors man is awaiting a bond hearing, after he was arrested Thursday morning for sex crimes involving a minor.

Deputies say 22-year-old Tahrik Ellerbe was booked in to the Oconee County Detention Center just before 2:00 a.m. on a Temporary Custody Order.

Officials say Ellerbe was later charged with three counts of criminal sexual conduct with a minor and contributing to the delinquency of a minor.

Deputies say they responded to an address on Brown Farm Road in Seneca early Thursday morning in regards to a disturbance involving a juvenile.

Once on scene, deputies say a family member of a teenager told them they had discovered a man in the teenager’s bedroom.

The family member said they asked the man to leave, according to deputies.

When he refused to leave, the family member called law enforcement, deputies say.

Officials say once they were allowed inside the bedroom, they discovered the teenager and Ellerbe in bed asleep.

Deputies say they also detected the smell of marijuana and seized a bag that was found in the bedroom.

Further investigation revealed the teenager and Ellerbe met on social media, and Ellerbe had visited the address more than once, deputies say.

Officials say Ellerbe had sex with the teenager and the two smoked marijuana together.

Deputies say Ellerbe was placed under arrest and transported to jail.

He was also issued citations for trespassing and simple possession.

Deputies say this case is still under investigation.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.