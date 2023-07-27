Oconee County schools implementing biometric gun safes next school year

OCONEE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office announced that 18 schools in the School District of Oconee County will have fully operational biometric gun safes just in time for the upcoming school year.

The sheriff’s office said parents, students, teachers, administrators, faculty, staff and employees of each school will see a School Resource Office carrying in their patrol rifle into the school each day and out of the school at the end of the day.

Deputies said this is to let everyone know that there is no reason for concern as this will be an occurrence going forward with the gun safes now installed.

The 2023-24 school year begins Thursday, August 3.

MORE NEWS: SCHP: City employee killed after crashing into tractor trailer in Newberry Co.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.