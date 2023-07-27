Pony swim is ‘better than Christmas morning’

Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday. (Source: WTKR)
By Penny Kmiitt, WTKR
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 11:27 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHINCOTEAGUE, Va. (WTKR) – Thousands of people attended a famous pony swim in Virginia Wednesday.

The crowd gathered at the eastern shore in the town of Chincoteague for the unique and historic event.

For some, being at the swim was a dream fulfilled. For others, it’s a trip they take every year.

Darby Callahan lives right outside of New York City and started coming to the event in 1995.

It has always been her dream to buy a Chincoteague pony after reading the classic book, “Misty of Chincoteague,” as a little girl.

“I bid $800 and got this little pony who we call Island Dream because it was a dream. And it’s always been my dream to come to Chincoteague because I love Chincoteague,” Callahan said. “So, we donated her back and every year we would come and we would see her.”

According to urban legend, the ponies arrived on the island after a Spanish ship carrying wild horses sank in the 1600s.

Now, the annual pony swim and auction is done every year to control the herd and raise money for the Chincoteague Volunteer Fire Department.

“We’ve never lost a pony in 98 years of doing the pony swim. It’s just something we do. We always look out for the ponies. They’re number one,” said Chincoteague Mayor Arthur Leonard.

Leonard said a member of his family has been in the round-up since the very first swim in 1925.

“Watching my boys ride the horses and hopefully my grandson will do it one of these days,” Leonard said.

The pony swim is followed by a parade through the island.

After the swim, veterinarians examine the ponies which are then sold at auction.

Copyright 2023 WTKR via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

FILE - With Chase Field, home of the Arizona Diamondbacks baseball team in the background, a...
Biden looks to provide relief from extreme heat as record temperatures persist
FILE - LeBron James, left, poses with his son Bronny after Sierra Canyon beat Akron St. Vincent...
LeBron James sends thanks, says family is ‘safe and healthy’ after Bronny’s cardiac arrest
Cheers echoed from the Half Dome as 93-year-old Everett Kalin reached the summit July 18.
‘Spectacular moment’: 93-year-old summits Yosemite’s Half Dome with son, granddaughter
Former President Donald Trump visits Café du Monde in New Orleans, Tuesday, July 25, 2023. (AP...
Trump lawyers meeting with prosecutors as potential new federal indictment looms, AP source says
Security video leads police to arrest 4 in storage unit thefts
Security video leads police to arrest 4 in storage unit thefts, officials say