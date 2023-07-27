SCHP: City employee killed after crashing into tractor trailer in Newberry Co.

Deadly crash
Deadly crash(Arizona's Family)
By Anisa Snipes
Updated: 54 minutes ago
NEWBERRY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver was killed after crashing into a tractor trailer in Newberry County Wednesday night.

According to troopers, at 5:40 p.m. a driver in car was heading south on SC 395 and collided into a tractor trailer that was heading east on SC 34.

Highway Patrol said both drivers were taken to the hospital by EMS, however, the driver of the car passed away from their injuries.

At this time, the driver of the car has not been identified but they were an employee for the city in some capacity.

There is no word on the tractor trailer driver’s status.

Stay tuned for further details.

