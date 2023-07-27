Security video leads police to arrest 4 in storage unit thefts, officials say

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 12:14 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The City of Union Public Safety Department said four people were arrested in connection to a string of storage unit thefts on Tuesday.

Police said after several weeks of storage unit burglaries reported at Small’s Storage, the owner gave security video to Union County Public Safety Investigators.

Within a couple of hours, the department said city investigators were able to identify a truck they believed was involved. The truck was located in a Wal-Mat parking lot with four occupants.

According to police, one occupant was taken to receive medical treatment and the other was detained.

A search warrant was obtained for the truck where items that were taken from the storage units were located.

The department said thanks to the business owner’s security video, several arrests have been made in these cases:

  • 43-year-old John Anthony Tucker was charged with burglary, second degree, and petit larceny.
  • 30-year-old Britney Mae Woodford was charged with burglary, second degree, petit larceny and possession of stolen goods.
  • 40-year-old Michael Wade Price was charged with burglary, second degree, petit larceny enhanced and possession of stolen goods.
  • 40-year-old Amy Renee Pettie was charged with possession of prescription drugs without a prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of a controlled substance, possession of meth, third, PWID of a controlled substance and receiving stolen goods, enhanced.

Police said these cases are still under investigation.

