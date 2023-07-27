Spartanburg business up in flames following overnight fire

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 7:27 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Fire Department responded to a business fire overnight on Thursday.

Officials say the fire took place on South Church Street near Crescent Avenue.

The fire was reported at 12:59 a.m.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn what caused the fire and other details.

