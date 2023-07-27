Star witness in Murdaugh trial named Deputy of the Year

Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.
Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, star witness during Murdaugh murder trial, is named SC Deputy of the Year.(Orangeburg Co. Sheriff's Office)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 1:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Dr. Kenneth Kinsey, a crime scene expert who gained fans around the world during the trial of Alex Murdaugh, was awarded a prestigious title from the South Carolina Sheriff’s Office Association this week.

The association named Kinsey, a chief deputy for the Orangeburg County Sheriff’s Office, the Deputy of the Year for South Carolina.

He spent hours testifying on the stand during the double murder trial and his expert opinion on the crime scene evidence helped lead to a conviction for the murders of Maggie and Paul Murdaugh. Kinsey was critical in debunking a two-shooter theory proposed by Murdaugh’s defense team.

Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during...
Defense attorney Dick Harpootlian and Kenneth Kinsey estimate the distance of a shotgun during Paul Murdaugh’s murder during Alex Murdaugh’s trial for murder at the Colleton County Courthouse on Thursday, February 16, 2023. Joshua Boucher/The State/Pool(Joshua Boucher | jboucher@thestate.com)

Orangeburg County Sheriff Leroy Ravenell wrote in Kinsey’s nomination letter, “It is from this extreme act of professionalism developed from his three decades of law enforcement, hands-on experience, leadership, knowledge, training, honed to the level as a crime scene reconstruction expert, we nominate OCSO Chief Deputy Kenny Kinsey for the South Carolina Sheriff’s Association’s Deputy of the Year.”

Kinsey is also working on the investigation into the homicide of Stephen Smith, a Lowcountry teen whose death investigation was reopened during the Murdaugh investigation.

READ MORE: Murdaugh star witness sets sights on another Lowcountry case

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend
Irish singer Sinéad O'Connor is seen at the Grammy Awards at New York's Radio City Music Hall,...
Sinéad O’Connor, gifted and provocative Irish singer, dies at 56

Latest News

Asheville police looking for convenience store armed robbers
Asheville police looking for convenience store armed robbers
Family of missing Spartanburg woman speaks to community
Family of missing Spartanburg woman speaks to community
Upstate artists hoping to adopt
Upstate artists hoping to start family through adoption
Trump appears at campaign event in Pickens
Officials debate how to recoup funds for Trump visit to Pickens