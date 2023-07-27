Teen arrives at Walgreens store with gunshot wound, deputies say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said a teenage boy is undergoing surgery on Thursday after he was shot.

Deputies said the 14-year-old victim showed up with a gunshot wound to the Walgreens store at the intersection of Pelham Road and Roper Mountain Road extension.

Investigators believe the shooting took place near Roper Mountain Road and Commonwealth Drive. An altercation occurred before the shooting, deputies said.

The victim was transported to the hospital to undergo surgery but deputies said he is expected to make a recovery.

No suspects have been arrested yet in connection with the shooting. Anyone with information is asked to call 23-CRIME.

