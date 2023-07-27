Upstate artists hoping to start family through adoption

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Artists are always creating sometimes by picking up a paint brush, a hammer, or a carving tool. For two artists in Greenville, they’re looking not just to create on canvas, but also to create a family-- turning to their faith during this adoption journey.

“I mostly paint,” said artist Meredith Piper. “I love to paint, but I also love sculpture.”

“I do printmaking, woodblock and linoleum block printmaking, which is carving gigantic stamps,” said artist Douglas Piper, Meredith’s husband.

Along the Reedy River in downtown Greenville you’ll find the Art Crossing. You’ll also find married couple Douglas and Meredith Piper.

“My grandfather was a woodworker and so I was always carving and whittling growing up and then when I started dating this girl, I thought I better start kicking it back into gear, so I started carving again,” Douglas reflected.

Two artists originally sharing one studio, a few years back expanding into two. Now this couple is looking to expand again. This time with their family.

“Looking around our home and seeing how much joy we have with our nieces and just thinking we’ve always wanted this and it feels like the time,” Meredith said.

Spreading love by adopting.

“Our heart was always for that, to adopt, and have that be a part of our family,” Meredith said. “So, we keep saying it’s not Plan B for us. It’s always been there.”

An adoption journey taking time and patience. The Pipers already completing an eight-month home study.

“The matching process begins after the home study and that’s the difficult portion that can take a lot of time that can be [long] and tough, but if you know that this is where you are called, the patience and the faith grows and allows you to think outside yourself,” Douglas mentioned.

A journey also costing a lot of money.

“[Fees can range from] $35,000- $50,000 depending on if you are matching with [an agency] or not,” Meredith said. “Fees can go up depending on circimstances, I’ve definitely heard numbers a lot higher. It is quite the expense, but we feel called to do it. We have been saving for a long time.”

The husband and wife using their creativity to raise funds, writing a children’s book ‘You Yeti.’

“It’s a phrase we’ve been saying for 10 years,” Meredith explained. “Our first year of marraige we would say ‘are you ready?’ and being in Louisiana we shorten everything, so it became ‘You Yeti?’ Douglas would draw yetis every anniversary with something that had to stem with that year-- that just became our little joke.”

Using the book as a way to say thank you to those wanting to help the Pipers and donating to their adoption fees.

“So many people have reached out saying ‘I’m adopted’ or ‘I’ve adopted’ and people we had no idea that was the case,” Meredith added. “It’s been really sweet to see how big the adoptive community alone in Greenville is and to know there will be others walking through that with us.”

“You always hear the phrase ‘it takes a village’ and we really want to be a part of that village,” Douglas said.

And they’re widening that village, looking at an open adoption with their child’s biological parent.

“We support you being as much a part of your child’s life as you would like to be,” reads an excerpt from the couple’s adoption introduction book. “If only one thing comes from you reading our book may it be this— that you know how brave, worthy and loved you are.’”

At this time, the Pipers are hoping to self-match, finding their baby without the help of an agency. The couple choosing to be vulnerable in sharing their story, even when some matches fall through.

“In those moments when there is sadness or you’re waiting patiently and things don’t come out right away, that’s really just a small snippet of our lives,” Meredith said. “Everyone deals with that in some aspect, I think that’s kept us grounded. Mainly we’ve just been really hopeful. It’s been very peaceful process to know at the end of this we will be adding to our family.”

“Our family is our own story and it’s our own timing that the Lord’s given us and so we get to rest in that and that it’s not up to us,” Douglas added.

The artists, authors, husband and wife knowing soon enough they’ll be adding the title of mom and dad.

“I do feel like the Lord will make it clear when it’s our time and that’s our kid,” Meredith said.

“You yeti?”

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.