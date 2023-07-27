Upstate Korean War soldier now accounted for

U.S. Army Pfc. Albert A. Gosnell
U.S. Army Pfc. Albert A. Gosnell(Defense POW/MIA Accounting Agency)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 3:20 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Military officials say a Korean War soldier from Greenville was recently accounted for.

Officials say 18-year-old Army Pfc. Albert Gosnell was killed during the Korean War.

In July 1950, Gosnell was a member of Heavy Mortar Company, 19th Infantry Regiment, 24th Infantry Division.

Officials say he was reported missing in action after his unit was forced to retreat in the area of Taejon, South Korea, on July 16, 1950.

Officials say “Due to the fighting, his body could not be recovered at that time, and there was never any evidence that he was a prisoner of war.”

The Army issued a presumptive finding of death on Dec. 31, 1953.

After regaining control of Taejon in the fall of 1950, officials say the Army began recovering remains from the area.

One set of remains recovered during this period was designated “Unknown X-274 Taejon.”

Officials say the military was unable to identify these remains and they were sent to a burial site in Hawaii known as the “Punchbowl,” to be buried.

In July of 2018, officials say they proposed a plan to disinter 652 Korean War Unknowns from the burial site.

To identify Gosnell’s remains, officials say scientists, “used dental and anthropological analysis, as well as chest radiograph comparison. Additionally, scientists from the Armed Forces Medical Examiner System used mitochondrial DNA (mtDNA) analysis.”

Gosnell’s name is recorded on the Courts of the Missing at the Punchbowl, along with others missing from the Korean War, according to officials.

A rosette will be placed next to Gosnell’s name to show he was accounted for.

Officials say Gosnell will be buried in Anderson Co. on a date that is still yet to be determined.

