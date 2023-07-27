Upstate organization uses ‘Sound of Freedom’ to bring awareness to child sex trafficking

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The movie “Sound of Freedom” is making waves at the box office and now, a local organization is using it as a platform for the work they do across the Upstate.

On Wednesday, the Set Free Alliance organization played a screening of the movie at Camelot Cinemas in Greenville.

The movie draws a lot of attention to child sex trafficking and the growing crisis around the world, even close to home.

Just a week before the movie came out, Set Free Alliance rescued more than 7,600 kids from 17 different south Asian mines and since 2012, they’ve rescued more than 80,000 kids.

“Some people don’t know how big of a problem child slavery and human trafficking is,” said CEO of Set Free Alliance Sarah Kelly. “And so, I’m really hoping that by broadening the awareness it will get more people involved to want to make a difference to stop this from happening.”

The movie “Sound of Freedom” is playing in theatres across the Upstate.

