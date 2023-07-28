Coroner responding to crash on busy highway in Easley

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Pickens County Coroner’s Office is responding toa crash on a busy highway in Easley.

According to officials, the crash took place Friday morning on U.S. 123 near Brushy Creek Road.

This is all the information we have at this time.

Stay tuned as we work to learn more.

