District Attorney says deputy justified in use of force after shooting

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Buncombe County District Attorney released a statement on Friday after reviewing video of a deputy-involved shooting in May.

On May 7, Deputy William Johnston was assisting a woman at the magistrate’s office with a protective order when the suspect, 40-year-old Ryan Ricky Houston, entered the lobby.

When Johnston tried to arrest Houston, investigators said an altercation ensued and Houston shot the deputy in the shoulder.

Johnston returned fire, hitting Houston.

The District Attorney determined Johnston was justified in his use of force.

Below is the full statement from the DA’s Office:

“After reviewing Asheville Police Department bodycam, and surveillance video capturing the incident involving Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office Deputy William Johnston on May 7, 2023 at the Buncombe County Detention Center, I find that Deputy Johnston was legally justified to use deadly force to defend himself against the use of deadly physical force per NCGS 15A-401(d)(2)(a). No criminal charges will be filed against Deputy Johnston and the NC SBI may close this investigation. Per the N.C. Rules of Professional Conduct for Lawyers, no additional public comment by prosecutors is appropriate at this time.”

