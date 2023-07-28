Educational rapper holds event in Spartanburg

By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 9:44 PM EDT
SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An educational rapper known as ‘Son of Ice,” held a benefit event called ‘Sound of learning’ Thursday night in Spartanburg.

Son of Ice says Sound of Learning teaches kids to sing and dance with their school lessons.

Son of Ice also holds writing workshops at schools.

At the benefit in Spartanburg - Son of Ice gave away free backpacks.

If you’d like to learn more about Son of Ice, or donate to his cause, visit the Sound of Learning website.

To watch more videos, visit Son of Ice’s YouTube channel.

