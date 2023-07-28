First Alert Days Friday through Sunday due to heat

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Friday, Saturday and Sunday are First Alert Days as the heat and humidity rise over the weekend.

First Alert Headlines

Mainly sunny with spotty storms through Friday

Heat and humidity pushes feels like temps to the triple digits this weekend

Better chance for storms Saturday

Friday is the first of three First Alert Days, due to the potentially dangerous heat that lies ahead. While high temperatures are similar to Thursday, topping out around 90 in the mountains to the mid 90s in the Upstate, the heat index is higher with everywhere in the Upstate and the foothills of North Carolina making it to the triple digits. In the mountains, heat advisories peak in the mid 90s.

The heat continues into Saturday and Sunday. Saturday highs are in the mid 90s in the Upstate to around 90 in the mountains. The heat indices once again head for the triple digits with many spots near the 105° mark so once again, we could see heat advisories issued for parts of the Upstate. Sunday looks like the hottest day but only by a degree or two. However, throw in the humidity and feels like temperatures top out around 105 or better. The mountains hover around highs in the 90 with heat indices around 95.

Hot and humid all weekend (Fox Carolina)

Try to limit your time outside during the afternoons, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight, light color and loose fitting clothing when you are outside to help keep you cool.

Our isolated afternoon pop-up storms stay in the forecast for Friday in the Upstate with a few more storms popping in the mountains. Saturday brings a better chance for scattered showers and storms for the entire area however, it’s not an all day wash-out. Sunday, a cold front moves through the area and likely brings a few showers and storms to the area before ushering in a cooler and less humid air mass for the early part of next week.

In the tropics, there is a wave near the Cape Verde Islands we’re keeping an eye on. The wave has a decent chance for development over the weekend and into early next week as it heads west into the Central Atlantic. As of now, the models show the Bermuda high weaken next week allowing for this system to skirt north of the Caribbean and then turn north staying away from the US. But it’s worth keeping an eye on for now.

