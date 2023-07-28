Greenville Co. deputies responding to barricaded subject

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. dispatch confirms deputies are responding to a barricaded subject in Honea Path.

Officials say they were called to a home along Daventon Rd. just after 7:00 p.m Thursday.

Officials say a possible altercation with a girlfriend or family member escalated into the subject barricading himself.

Dispatch confirms everyone who was in the house was able to get out, and the subject is alone in the house.

