Greenville Co. deputies responding to barricaded subject

(MGN)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 27, 2023 at 10:49 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Greenville Co. dispatch confirms deputies are responding to a barricaded subject in Honea Path.

Officials say they were called to a home along Daventon Rd. just after 7:00 p.m Thursday.

Officials say a possible altercation with a girlfriend or family member escalated into the subject barricading himself.

Dispatch confirms everyone who was in the house was able to get out, and the subject is alone in the house.

Stay with FOX Carolina for updates.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
AUTOPSY: 3 Marines based in NC died from carbon monoxide poisoning
Tiffany Carroll pardon request
Pardon application sent for Greenwood woman in jail for death of her boyfriend
Family members say Delrie Rosario fell and hit her head on a treadmill at an LA Fitness in...
Mom of 4 dies in freak treadmill accident at gym: ‘All we were doing was working out’

Latest News

One step at a time: Grad student walking 560 miles on a mission to end homelessness
One step at a time: Grad student walking 560 miles on a mission to end homelessness
Fox Carolina's Hayley Spitler learns choreography from SIX: The Musical's Aline Mayagoitia, who...
'SIX: The Musical' Dance Lesson
One step at a time: Grad student walking 560 miles on a mission to end homelessness
One step at a time: College grad student walks 560 miles on a mission to end homelessness
These Lyrics &amp; Dances Get Kids Excited to Learn
Educational rapper holds event in Spartanburg