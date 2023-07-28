Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 4 following break-ins

Deputies say a fifth suspect, Douglas Harris, remains wanted.(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 4:15 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says four people are now charged in a breaking and entering case.

Deputies say they responded to reports of breaking and entering the Hutch Mountain Rd. area.

Deputies say the incident involved the theft of valuable property, including three vehicles, one utility trailer, numerous firearms, and other items.

Officials say an investigation lead to the recovery of a substantial portion of the stolen property, and detectives were able to locate five people connected to the incident.

The following people are charged in connection with crimes related to this case, according to deputies:

Austin Bower
Austin Bower(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

34-year-old Austin Bower:

  • Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building (X4)
  • Felony Conspiracy (X2)
  • Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Larceny After Break/Enter (X3)
  • Felony Larceny of Firearm (X14)
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm (X15)
  • Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
  • Felony Larceny
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property
Dakota Searcy
Dakota Searcy(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

27-year-old Dakota Searcy:

  • Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building (X2)
  • Felony Larceny After Break/Enter
  • Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Conspiracy (X4)
  • Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm (X3)
  • Felony Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense
Cheyenne Pressley
Cheyenne Pressley(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

27-year old Cheyenne Pressley:

  • Felony Conspiracy
  • Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm
  • Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
Nathan Hiles
Nathan Hiles(Henderson Co. Sheriff's Office)

49-year-old Nathan Hiles:

  • Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building
  • Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Conspiracy
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

Deputies say they’ve also obtained the following warrants on 49-year-old Douglas Harris

  • Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building,
  • Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle,
  • Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle,
  • Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
  • Felony Conspiracy

Deputies ay Harris is currently wanted on the above warrants.

If you know anything that could help lead to Harris’s whereabouts, contact the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

