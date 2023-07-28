Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 4 following break-ins

HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says four people are now charged in a breaking and entering case.

Deputies say they responded to reports of breaking and entering the Hutch Mountain Rd. area.

Deputies say the incident involved the theft of valuable property, including three vehicles, one utility trailer, numerous firearms, and other items.

Officials say an investigation lead to the recovery of a substantial portion of the stolen property, and detectives were able to locate five people connected to the incident.

The following people are charged in connection with crimes related to this case, according to deputies:

34-year-old Austin Bower:

Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building (X4)

Felony Conspiracy (X2)

Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny After Break/Enter (X3)

Felony Larceny of Firearm (X14)

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm (X15)

Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Felony Larceny

Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property

27-year-old Dakota Searcy:

Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building (X2)

Felony Larceny After Break/Enter

Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Conspiracy (X4)

Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm (X3)

Felony Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense

27-year old Cheyenne Pressley:

Felony Conspiracy

Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

Felony Possession of Methamphetamine

49-year-old Nathan Hiles:

Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building

Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle

Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle

Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Conspiracy

Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm

Deputies say they’ve also obtained the following warrants on 49-year-old Douglas Harris

Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building,

Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle,

Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle,

Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle

Felony Conspiracy

Deputies ay Harris is currently wanted on the above warrants.

If you know anything that could help lead to Harris’s whereabouts, contact the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.

