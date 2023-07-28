Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office charges 4 following break-ins
HENDERSON COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office says four people are now charged in a breaking and entering case.
Deputies say they responded to reports of breaking and entering the Hutch Mountain Rd. area.
Deputies say the incident involved the theft of valuable property, including three vehicles, one utility trailer, numerous firearms, and other items.
Officials say an investigation lead to the recovery of a substantial portion of the stolen property, and detectives were able to locate five people connected to the incident.
The following people are charged in connection with crimes related to this case, according to deputies:
34-year-old Austin Bower:
- Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building (X4)
- Felony Conspiracy (X2)
- Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Felony Larceny After Break/Enter (X3)
- Felony Larceny of Firearm (X14)
- Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm (X15)
- Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Felony Larceny
- Felony Possession of Stolen Goods/Property
27-year-old Dakota Searcy:
- Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building (X2)
- Felony Larceny After Break/Enter
- Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Felony Conspiracy (X4)
- Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm (X3)
- Felony Attempt to Obtain Property by False Pretense
27-year old Cheyenne Pressley:
- Felony Conspiracy
- Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Felony Obtaining Property by False Pretense
- Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm
- Felony Possession of Methamphetamine
49-year-old Nathan Hiles:
- Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building
- Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle
- Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle
- Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Felony Conspiracy
- Felony Possession of Stolen Firearm
Deputies say they’ve also obtained the following warrants on 49-year-old Douglas Harris
- Felony Breaking or Enter of a Building,
- Felony Breaking or Entering a Motor Vehicle,
- Felony Larceny of Motor Vehicle,
- Felony Possession of Stolen Motor Vehicle
- Felony Conspiracy
Deputies ay Harris is currently wanted on the above warrants.
If you know anything that could help lead to Harris’s whereabouts, contact the Henderson Co. Sheriff’s Office.
