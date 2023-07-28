Jury rejects insanity plea for Taylor Schabusiness

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - Jurors who found Taylor Schabusiness guilty on all 3 charges in Shad Thyrion’s death rejected her insanity plea.

A jury of eight women and four men rejected Schabusiness’s plea Thursday evening after deliberating for just under an hour. Ten of the jurors needed to reach that conclusion, but the decision was unanimous.

Judge Thomas Walsh read the ruling, “At the time the crimes were committed, did she have a mental disease or defect? The answer is no.”

Schabusiness appeared to wipe away a tear after the verdict. She’ll be back in court in September for sentencing. The first-degree intentional homicide charge carries a life sentence.

The trial moved to a new phase after the jury found Schabusiness guilty of first-degree intentional homicide, mutilation of a corpse, and third-degree sexual assault Wednesday afternoon. Schabusiness pleaded not guilty by reason of mental disease or defect -- Wisconsin’s version of an insanity defense. The responsibility then lay with the defense to convince the jury she didn’t know right from wrong at the time of the killing.

Like the first phase of the trial, Schabusiness waived her right to testify in her defense.

Her defense attorney argued her past mental health concerns and long-term hard drug use impacted her decisions when she choked Thyrion to death with a dog collar and dismembered his body.

“The serious disorder affected her ability to know right from wrong at the time of the alleged offense and impacted her ability to control behavior,” Christopher Froelich argued.

Under state law, voluntary drug use that leads to criminal actions does not qualify as a mental disease or defect.

Earlier in court that day, the first witness was Schabusiness’s father, Arturo Coronado, who appeared in a jail jumpsuit. He testified he took her to a psychiatric institution because he was afraid she might be a threat to herself, and she agreed to go. “She just was not in the right state of mind,” Coronado said. He said she was prescribed medicine there but never liked taking pills and they “messed her up” even more.

“Were you concerned she was not in a right state of mind?” the defense asked.

“All the time,” Coronado said.

Under cross-examination, he remarked his daughter was doing well and holding a steady job until her ex-husband got out of jail and got Schabusiness involved in drugs.

The latest defense expert to testify about Schabusiness’s competency, a forensic psychologist from Oshkosh, discussed Schabusiness’s commitment to a mental institution and an involuntary medication order in 2021. Diane Lytton reviewed her mental health and medication histories, including reports and diagnoses from mental health providers who treated Schabusiness. Lytton also said there were “voluminous” school records of problems in school going back to kindergarten.

Lytton said between the ages of 7 and 14, Schabusiness received outpatient psychiatric counseling for attention deficit hyperactivity disorder and depression. When she was 14, she was on an antidepressant before being admitted to an inpatient facility for 3 days for suicidal thoughts, delusions, hallucinations, and depression. When Schabusiness was discharged, Lytton testified, “She was diagnosed with a mood disorder without psychosis ... but still some paranoia.”

Lytton said when she interviewed Schabusiness at the Brown County jail this past February, Schabusiness was non-verbal and at one point threw a chair at Lytton. Schabusiness was non-verbal during Lytton’s next two attempts to interview her. Days later, Schabusiness physically attacked her attorney during a court hearing.

At the end of June, Lytton tried again to interview Schabusiness. She said Schabusiness had great difficulty paying attention during the two hours they were together. Lytton said her impression was that Schabusiness was psychotic, suffering visual and auditory hallucinations, including hearing screaming and a train whistle. Lytton also saw gaps in her memory, which she says can be seen in people who are psychotic or bipolar in a manic state.

Lytton said Schabusiness said her husband was a drug dealer who got her involved in meth and was very controlling and physically abusive to her. She recalled having to run to a neighbor to call 911.

On cross-examination, the prosecutor asked about another report from an institution questioning a bipolar diagnosis, where Schabusiness told a doctor she’d been injecting methamphetamines intravenously up to 9 times a day for several months. Lytton said it’s not unusual for mental health professionals to question previous diagnoses. The prosecution noted one of the criteria for a bipolar diagnosis is an extended manic episode of one week or longer and that the manic episode doesn’t follow recent drug use.

Lytton said she looked for intentional faking or exaggerating of symptoms, known as “malingering.” She agreed with the prosecutor, who said other people who evaluated Schabusiness raised concerns about malingering. Lytton said she used tools to test Schabusiness for malingering, but also told the prosecutor you need to take other observations into consideration.

The prosecution called a state expert who evaluated Schabusiness to determine if she fit the definition of NGI -- Not Guilty by Reason of Mental Disease or Defect (Insanity). An NGI evaluation determines if a person can differentiate right from wrong or lacks the ability to conform to the law. It’s different from a competency evaluation to determine if a defendant is capable of understanding the court proceedings and participating in their defense.

Psychologist Matthew Seipel said he questioned a bipolar diagnosis given Schabusiness’s extensive drug use prior to being admitted to the institution. When she was discharged 21 days later, he said she was much improved and symptoms were largely resolved. He admitted it’s difficult to know how much of the improvement was from the medications she received and how much was from her forced sobriety.

Seipel said he had a number of concerns about Schabusiness’s symptoms -- including inconsistent presentation of her symptoms and contradictory claims she made to evaluators and clinical providers in the jail. He testified during one series of tests a doctor found exaggerated symptoms “that would be extreme and inconsistent even for a person with significant schizophrenia.”

Schabusiness had numerous competency evaluations during the judicial process, with contradictory testimony from mental health experts opining Schabusiness was or was not competent. Each time, Judge Thomas Walsh ruled she was competent to go forward with the trial.

During the trial, the defense attorney pointed out frequently in cross-examination that Schabusiness used meth and that illegal drugs were present at the crime scene.

Police officers and detectives testified they didn’t see any signs Schabusiness was under the influence of drugs from the time of her arrest and was able to answer their questions and ask questions of her own. Prosecutors also showed evidence Schabusiness had an interest in serial killer Jeffrey Dahmer.

The jury decided quickly at the end of the second phase of her trial

Copyright 2023 WBAY. All rights reserved.