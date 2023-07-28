Crews clear cement blocks impacting traffic on I-85

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Shattered cement blocks were causing impacts for drivers on I-85 in Greenville County on Friday afternoon.

Shortly before 4 p.m., the cement blocks were strewn across I-85 North near Pelham Road. Drivers were having to proceed slowly or swerve to avoid the blocks.

Traffic was backed up due to the issue.

South Carolina Highway Patrol said they don’t know where the debris came from. State Highway Emergency Program (SHEP) trucks from the Department of Transportation were brought in to move the blocks out of the road.

The roadway has reopened and traffic is moving again.

