Mega Millions jackpot swells to $940M
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jackpot for Mega Millions continues to grow!
For Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot is up to $940 million. It is the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, climbing since April.
Tickets for the July 28 Mega Millions drawing can be purchased until 10 p.m. Odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.
FOX Carolina is the lottery station and will carry the results on-air at 11 p.m.
