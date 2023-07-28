Mega Millions jackpot swells to $940M

FILE - A Mega Millions wagering slip is held in Cranberry Township, Pa., Jan. 12, 2023. The Mega Millions jackpot has grown again, to at least an estimated $640 million, after there was no winner Friday night, July 14.(AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The jackpot for Mega Millions continues to grow!

For Friday night’s drawing, the jackpot is up to $940 million. It is the fifth-largest jackpot in the game’s history, climbing since April.

Tickets for the July 28 Mega Millions drawing can be purchased until 10 p.m. Odds of winning are 1 in 303 million.

FOX Carolina is the lottery station and will carry the results on-air at 11 p.m.

