One step at a time: Grad student walking 560 miles on a mission to end homelessness

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - One step at a time, a 22-year-old college student is currently on a 560 mile walking journey. Gordon Wayne is walking from his hometown in Virginia to Georgia, where he’s set to start graduate school in the Fall. Wayne is walking to raise money and awareness to end homelessness. His motivation for taking this long journey comes from personal experience.

“There’s no sugarcoating it, this journey is exhausting,” said Homeless Advocate Gordon Wayne. “But the chance I have to make an impact in people’s lives is by far the best part of this journey.”

We caught up with him as he walked through the Upstate. On day 17 of his walk. He walks anywhere between 26 and 30 miles a day, up to 10 hours—mostly at night avoiding the summer heat. He also documents his journey along the way and carries his message through every town with a T-shirt reading “End Homelessness.”

“Whenever I have negative thoughts cross my mind, I think about all the people out there suffering, have had their back turned on them by everyone in their lives and it’s just a reminder that my issues are nothing compared to that,” said Wayne.

Years ago, Wayne’s family separated, leaving him on his own. He lived in his car for about 14 months.

“I had $6 in my bank account for an entire month. I was sleeping in the backseat of my car, sweating through summer nights,” he said.

After enrolling in community college, he was accepted into Boston College. That’s when he took his first walk, raising more than $180,000 for the National Alliance to End Homelessness. This time he’s heading to the University of Georgia with another full-ride scholarship.

“Once I got my acceptance into law school, I knew there was no chance I’d miss out on an opportunity to do it again,” he said. “That’s where I believe I’ll be able to make my biggest practical impact on the issue and on people’s lives. Being able to change the system, to work on behalf of the homeless instead of against the homeless as it always does these days.”

Raising money is the goal—but he’s hoping to inspire others too.

“We need more love and compassion in this world, I’m trying to inspire people to be that love and compassion that we all need,” he said.

Gordon Wayne expects to reach UGA by Monday. You can support his cause by donating using his GoFundMe.

You can also follow his journey through daily videos on the National Alliance to End Homelessness Youtube page.

