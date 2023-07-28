Orangeburg kidnapping victim found, no word on arrests

The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety is asking the public to be on the lookout for a woman they say was kidnapped early Friday morning.
By Patrick Phillips
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 9:24 AM EDT|Updated: moments ago
ORANGEBURG, S.C. (WCSC) - The Orangeburg Department of Public Safety confirmed Friday afternoon it has located a woman reported kidnapped early Friday morning.

Darlene Baker, 31, who is also known as Darlene Locklear, had been reported abducted from Dodges at 1801 Old Edisto Drive at approximately 1 a.m., the agency said in a Facebook post. Investigators said she had been taken against her will in what they described as a 2006 to 2016 Chevrolet Impala with a factory spoiler and possibly Virginia or North Carolina temporary tags.

A witness told investigators the abductor is known as “Chris” and is described as a 29 to 30-year-old man, about 5-feet, 9-inches tall, weighing 135 to 140 pounds with thinning hair and a cross tattoo on his right wrist. “Chris” may have family in the Glover Street area.

Police called off a news conference they had scheduled for 3 p.m. amid the news Baker had been found.

“The case is under investigation and we have no further comment at this time,” police said in a statement.

There was no word on whether police had located the man described as Baker’s abductor or the vehicle involved.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

