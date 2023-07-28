Pedestrian hit, killed on Greenville highway, troopers say

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed on a Greenville highway early Friday morning.

Troopers said at 3:42 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a Honda Civic on U.S. 25.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

