Pedestrian hit, killed on Greenville highway, troopers say

(Pixabay)
By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - South Carolina Highway Patrol said a pedestrian was hit and killed on a Greenville highway early Friday morning.

Troopers said at 3:42 a.m., a pedestrian was hit by a Honda Civic on U.S. 25.

The pedestrian has not yet been identified.

Stay tuned for further details.

