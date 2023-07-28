Police: Twin brothers arrested in connection to death of Asheville cyclist

ASHEVILLE, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Asheville Police Department said a second Mars Hill man has been arrested for felony accessory in connection to a hit-and-run that took the life of a cyclist back in March.

On March 1, police said 28-year-old James Shearon was riding his bike when he was hit by a car that fled the scene. Shearon was taken to the hospital but sadly passed from his injuries on March 8.

James Shearon was killed in a hit-and-run crash in Asheville on Mar. 1, 2023. Two 4-year-old children received life-saving organ transplants from him. (Provided by family)

According to the department, 22-year-old Allen Blayze Dion was taken into custody on July 27 around 4:30 p.m. and served with this warrant as well as three Larceny charges, two of which are felonies; two counts of Financial Card Theft, three counts of Possession of Drug Paraphernalia, two Parole Violations, a Felony Probation Violation, and two counts of Resisting Arrest.

Allen was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under an $82,000 secured bond.

Allen’s twin brother, Calvin Tyler Dion who was driving the car, was arrested earlier on March 27. He was served with warrants for second-degree murder, hit and run inflicting serous bodily injury, reckless driving-wanton disregard, failure to reduce speed and exceeding posted speed. He was charge with resisting public officer.

Calvin was booked under a $552,000 secured bond.

Police said Shearon’s family honored his life by allowing his organs to be donated. Two 4-year-old children were among the people to receive life-saving transplants due to Shearon.

