SCHP: 2 people killed in crash after hitting gas line in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash in Anderson overnight.

According to troopers, around 3:40 a.m., a car heading west on U.S. 76 in Anderson went off the right side of the road, hit a telephone, a gas line and then overturned.

Officials said the two occupants inside the car both passed away.

At this time, we do know have the victims’ identities.

