SCHP: 2 people killed in crash after hitting gas line in Anderson

By Anisa Snipes
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 6:57 AM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said two people were killed in a crash in Anderson overnight.

According to troopers, around 3:40 a.m., a car heading west on U.S. 76 in Anderson went off the right side of the road, hit a telephone, a gas line and then overturned.

Officials said the two occupants inside the car both passed away.

At this time, we do know have the victims’ identities.

Stay tuned for more information.

