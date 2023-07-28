Spartanburg police respond to fireworks set off inside mall

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department says they responded to an incident where fireworks were set off inside the Westgate Mall Friday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m. officers say they were called to Westgate Mall in reference to a disturbance and people fighting.

Other callers said shots were being fired, according to officers.

An investigation revealed a person someone had intentionally set off fire works just inside the mall entrance, between Belk and Dillard’s, officers say.

According to officers- this caused people to start running for safety throughout the building and businesses closed their gates until police arrived and deemed the building safe.

Officers say there were to injuries or damage to the building.

Currently, no arrests have been made, according to officials.

If you know anything - contact the Spartanburg Police Department.

