Spartanburg police respond to fireworks set off inside mall

(KY3)
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 7:50 PM EDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SPARTANBURG, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg Police Department says they responded to an incident where fireworks were set off inside the Westgate Mall Friday evening.

Just before 6:00 p.m. officers say they were called to Westgate Mall in reference to a disturbance and people fighting.

Other callers said shots were being fired, according to officers.

An investigation revealed a person someone had intentionally set off fire works just inside the mall entrance, between Belk and Dillard’s, officers say.

According to officers- this caused people to start running for safety throughout the building and businesses closed their gates until police arrived and deemed the building safe.

Officers say there were to injuries or damage to the building.

Currently, no arrests have been made, according to officials.

If you know anything - contact the Spartanburg Police Department.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Hapeville police officer rewards a young boy with Play Station for his hard work.
Officer surprises young boy he was asked to remove with new PlayStation
Jason Aldean performs during CMA Fest 2022 in Nashville, Tenn., on June 9, 2022.
Jason Aldean subtly edits ‘Try That in a Small Town’ music video following backlash
Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire
Concession stand at Upstate high school catches on fire, crews say
Check your tickets: $2 million Powerball ticket sold in Simpsonville
30-year-old Ginger Arlene Kehn and 24-year-old Tieberius Trey Denirro Rozier
Deputies arrest two accused of kidnapping, shooting teen in Upstate woods

Latest News

In his Arms ministries
Upstate ministry helping incarcerated women fight addiction
Two Dead After Hitting Gas Line
Two Dead After Hitting Gas Line
Two Arrested After Teen Shot
Two Arrested After Teen Shot
In His Arms Ministry
In His Arms Ministry