Upstate ministry helping incarcerated women fight addiction

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Out of the nearly 28,000 people in rehab facilities in South Carolina, roughly 32% are women.

And - there’s no guarantee of success once they leave.

A new Upstate ministry is aiming to change that, giving women a safe place to battle their addictions.

Because two women who started “In his Arms” ministries were trapped in addiction for years, they’re now using their story to help others.

Co-founders Tiffany Griffin, Melissa Timmerman and Brittany Fortescue go into Pickens County Detention Center, speaking to women about addiction, faith, and the power of recovery.

Now - their goal is to raise enough money to buy a home in Pickens County, turning it into a residential rehabilitation home.

These women say the recovery program would take patients about six to nine months and treatment would involve natural detoxing, vitamins and more homeopathic remedies.

If you’d like to learn more or donate to the ministry, visit In his Arm’s website.

