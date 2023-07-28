Upstate teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to middle school student

UNION, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Union County Sheriff’s Office said an Upstate teacher has been arrested after he was accused of sending inappropriate messages to a child.

According to the incident report, administrators at Sims Middle School told the school resource officer in February that a teacher, 58-year-old Daniel Shelton, was possibly sending inappropriate messages to a student.

The victim is 14 years old according to the report.

After an investigation by the sheriff’s office, Shelton was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. He was arrested on Thursday.

Deputies said administrators also told the SRO that Shelton made inappropriate comments directed toward students at Sims Middle School.

A spokesperson for Union County Schools said Shelton was placed on administrative leave when they learned of the accusations and is no longer employed with the district.

