1 injured following shooting in Inman

INMAN, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office said they are investigating after an argument turned into a shooting Friday night.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to Bishop Road in reference to a shooting.

Once on scene, deputies found one victim that had been shot in the hip area.

Deputies said the victim was taken to the hospital for treatment and appeared to have non-life-threatening injuries.

