Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background(Source: Public Domain Pictures)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:59 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An 18-month-old from Williamston died Saturday morning after he was found in the family pool.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Josue Hernandez.

Officials say they responded to the 300 block of McAlister Road around 11 a.m. where they say Hernandez was apparently able to get out of the house from a door that was unintentionally left open by a dog while family members were sleeping and enter an above-ground pool.

The father found Hernandez in the pool and began giving CPR as first responders arrived.

The Coroner’s Office says the investigation indicates Hernandez died from freshwater drowning and there appears to be no indication of foul play.

This investigation remains ongoing by the Anderson County Child Death Investigation Task Force, which is made up of members of several agencies.

