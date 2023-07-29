BIC to close Gaffney facility, officials say

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 2:05 PM EDT|Updated: 56 minutes ago
GAFFNEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Cherokee County Development Board announced on there Facebook page that the BIC facility at Meadow Creek Industrial Park is closing.

According to the board, BIC has been a part of the Gaffney community since 1992 and this ending will have an impact on the community.

We understand the impact this closure will have on the workers, their families and the local economy. We are committed to working with BIC, the Department of Employment and Workforce and other stakeholders to provide support and assistance to the affected workers. We will help them access retraining, Job counseling and placement and other services to help them transition to new opportunities.

We also remain optimistic about the future of our region and its potential for growth and development. We are actively seeking new investors and industries to occupy the BIC site and create new jobs and value for our community. We believe that our region has a lot to offer in terms of talent, infrastructure, resources and quality of life. We will continue to work hard to attract and retain businesses that share our vision and values.

We appreciate your understanding and patience during this difficult time. We are confident that together we can overcome this challenge and build a stronger and more prosperous future for our region.

Cherokee County Development Board

