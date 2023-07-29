Byrnes HS team takes home Bassmaster High School Championship
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 5:41 PM EDT|Updated: 25 minutes ago
ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Mitchell Robinson and Cody Abbott from Byrnes High School beat out over 450+ teams to win the 2023 Strike King Bassmaster High School Championship on Lake Hartwell.
Over three days, Robinson and Abbott brought in 33lb and 3oz, including a Saturday total of 12lb and 5oz.
The duo are part of the Byrnes High School fishing team.
