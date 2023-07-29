Child molestation: SC Sheriff shares signs to watch for

If you believe a sex crime has been committed against a child, contact law enforcement immediately.
By Sumner Moorer
Published: Jul. 28, 2023 at 11:37 PM EDT|Updated: 7 minutes ago
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Newberry County Sheriff’s Office is sharing signs of child molestation parents should watch for.

Sheriff Lee Foster says, “We all talk about the guy in the van, sitting outside the school or the guy holding the balloons or the clown type thing, we talk about that. More than likely it’s going to be a family member or a close acquaintance that does something like this.”

Here’s some signs Sheriff Foster says to watch for:

  • Stay in touch with babysitters, family members while they are watching your kids
  • Keep an open dialogue with your child
  • Tell your children not to cover anything up because of embarrassment
  • If the molester is male, the child may be very withdrawn around males, same for female molesters and female children
  • Watch for changes in behavior: Changes in eating and playing habits
  • Parents: Don’t be afraid to report

