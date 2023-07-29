Daruis Rucker his the Southern Fried Circuit stage for charity concert

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Grammy Award-winning country music artist Darius Rucker headlined a special concert Friday night at the William A. Floyd amphitheater in Anderson.

After a threat of storms delayed the show more than an hour, they were able to proceed as planned starting with opening act Lindsay Ell. But this is more than a concert, the Southern Fried Circuit is giving back to upstate organizations.

“I personally drove home a day early from the beach to be here tonight and so to have someone like Darius Rucker, one of our own and native South Carolinian, it’s just really exciting,” said John Wright Jr., the District 1 Anderson Council Councilman.

The 1st ever Southern Fried Circuit is thanks to the Upcountry Fiber Foundation. The group was created last year. They’ve been helping bring the internet to rural and underserved parts of the upstate.

“We wanted to kind of go beyond that and really help those charities and local charities and those five-county service territory that we have that we think could use some assistance,” said Jim Lovinggood, the Co-Chair of the Upcountry Fiber Foundation. “All the funds that we raised will go into our Upcountry Fiber Foundation and that we will we’ll take that and give them out as grants.”

The grants will go to smaller upstate nonprofits that get little national funding. They must focus on education, youth, culture, arts or health and human services.

“They’ve been so instrumental in providing wireless internet to so many parts of our great county and so to be able to partner with them it’s a great event to raise money for such a great cause,” said Wright Jr.

The Upcountry Fiber Foundation will open grant applications quarterly. Any upstate non-profit that meets the requirements will be able to apply.

