Deputies searching for missing endangered man

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing endangered man last seen in the East Pine Circle area of Conestee.

According to the Sheriff’s Office, 26-year-old William Mitchell Crain left on foot wearing a black shirt and black pants at around 12:50 p.m. on Saturday, July 29.

Deputies said he is five-feet-ten inches tall, weighs about 150 pounds with hazel eyes and dark hair.

He is in need of immediate medical attention, and possibly has a self-inflicted cut on his arm, deputies said.

If anyone has information regarding his whereabouts, call 911.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.