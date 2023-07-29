First Alert Weather Days for heat through Sunday, improvement next week

GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - First Alert Weather Days remain in place through Sunday, with heat set to surge back with sunnier weather on Sunday.

First Alert Headlines

Intense heat and PM storms will be the rule through Sunday

Heat and humidity pushes feels like temps to the triple digits this weekend

Better chance for storms Saturday

Download the First Alert Weather app for custom alerts

An area of low pressure spinning over South Carolina and Georgia has led to generally cloudy skies so far today, but some break of sun are expected as the system begins to drift away toward the Atlantic Ocean. As with the past several days, it will be hot and humid enough for a few showers or thunderstorms to develop this afternoon into this evening, so you’ll want to keep an eye on the sky if you plan on being outdoors.

The cloud cover had at least helped to mitigate the high heat of the last few days, but conditions are likely to heat up quickly where sun manages to break out. High temperatures around 90 degrees are still expected, with a heat index approaching 95 degrees at times. If sun breaks out longer, the real feel could still push closer to 100 degrees.

A few could be strong (Fox Carolina)

Sunday looks like the hottest day by a degree or two. And with the humidity thrown in, feels like temperatures top out around 105 or better. The mountains hover around highs in the 90 with heat indices around 95.

Try to limit your time outside during the afternoons, make sure to drink plenty of water and wear light-weight, light color and loose fitting clothing when you are outside to help keep you cool.

Hot to not-so-hot soon (Fox Carolina)

Expect improving conditions when it comes to the heat and humidity next week as a cold front moves through. The afternoon storm threat will be lower as well, starting Monday and through much of the week.

Improvement ahead next week (Fox Carolina)

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.