Officials monitoring wildfire that started from reported lightning strike in McDowell Co.

Fire
Fire(Source: Associated Press)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:04 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management officials said crews are monitoring and assessing a wildfire that started from a reported lightning strike Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in a remote area near Dobson Knob within the Pisgah National Forest.

At this time, no structures are threatened, as the fire remains in a very remote area east of Old Linville Road.

Emergency Management and Ashford North Cove Fire Department are monitoring the incident and working with the US Forest Service.

