Officials monitoring wildfire that started from reported lightning strike in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, N.C. (FOX Carolina) - McDowell County Emergency Management officials said crews are monitoring and assessing a wildfire that started from a reported lightning strike Friday afternoon.

Officials said the fire started in a remote area near Dobson Knob within the Pisgah National Forest.

At this time, no structures are threatened, as the fire remains in a very remote area east of Old Linville Road.

Emergency Management and Ashford North Cove Fire Department are monitoring the incident and working with the US Forest Service.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.