Animal rescue facility searching for missing horse
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 3:45 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal rescue is searching for a horse that has been missing for about a month.
According to Rocky Ridge Horse Rescue, said Holly the horse was last seen on July 29.
Rescue officials said Holly, a Tennessee walking mare, was adopted earlier this year.
If anyone has information regarding its whereabouts, contact the Horse Rescue at 864-623-8137.
Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.