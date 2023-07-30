Animal rescue facility searching for missing horse

PENDLETON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - An Upstate animal rescue is searching for a horse that has been missing for about a month.

According to Rocky Ridge Horse Rescue, said Holly the horse was last seen on July 29.

Rescue officials said Holly, a Tennessee walking mare, was adopted earlier this year.

If anyone has information regarding its whereabouts, contact the Horse Rescue at 864-623-8137.

