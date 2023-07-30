Coroner’s Office responding to reported drowning on Lake Hartwell

Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a reported drowning near the Jarrett Boat Ramp in Anderson.

Officials say the call came in around 8 p.m.

Coroner Greg Shore says a male victim was found, his identity will be released once family members are notified.

