Coroner’s Office responding to reported drowning on Lake Hartwell

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 10:20 PM EDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Anderson, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office is responding to a reported drowning near the Jarrett Boat Ramp in Anderson.

Officials say the call came in around 8 p.m.

Coroner Greg Shore says a male victim was found, his identity will be released once family members are notified.

Stay with FOX Carolina as we learn more information.

