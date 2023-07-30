Loved ones still searching for answers six years after Michael Thrasher was last seen

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones continue to ask, where is Michael Thrasher?

Thrasher was last seen leaving a friends house in Williamston in Aug. 2017.

On Saturday, about 10 family members and friends came together to ask for answers about what happened to Thrasher.

“I feel sad and I don’t feel hopeful. You know, after this long and we’ve had tip after tip and you just, something you lose our heart but I know God’s got it,” said Michael’s Mom Jackie Thrasher.

Tips have led Williamston police to Saluda River multiples times over the years, but the search continues.

The family says there is a $15,000 reward for his remains.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to reach out to the Williamston PD at 864-260-4444 or the investigator at 864-509-7949.

