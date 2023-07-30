Loved ones still searching for answers six years after Michael Thrasher was last seen

By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 29, 2023 at 11:26 PM EDT|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PELZER, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Loved ones continue to ask, where is Michael Thrasher?

Thrasher was last seen leaving a friends house in Williamston in Aug. 2017.

On Saturday, about 10 family members and friends came together to ask for answers about what happened to Thrasher.

“I feel sad and I don’t feel hopeful. You know, after this long and we’ve had tip after tip and you just, something you lose our heart but I know God’s got it,” said Michael’s Mom Jackie Thrasher.

Tips have led Williamston police to Saluda River multiples times over the years, but the search continues.

The family says there is a $15,000 reward for his remains.

Anyone with information on this case is encouraged to reach out to the Williamston PD at 864-260-4444 or the investigator at 864-509-7949.

PREVIOUS COVERAGE: https://www.foxcarolina.com/2022/08/09/where-is-michael-thrasher/

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.
Ray Williams
Ray Williams, Clemson Hall-of-Fame Two-Sport Athlete, Passes
Generic graphic.
Two killed in crash after hitting gas line in Anderson
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Daniel Shelton
Upstate teacher accused of sending inappropriate messages to middle school student

Latest News

Full weather forecast for July 29, 2023
Full weather forecast 7/29
Michael Thrasher vigil
Michael Thrasher vigil
Byrnes High wins big in Bassmaster
Byrnes High wins big in Bassmaster
Toddler dies of suspected drowning in family pool in Anderson Co.
Toddler dies of suspected drowning in family pool in Anderson Co.