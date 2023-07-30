Man dies after being thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell during storm, coroner says

ANDERSON, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Anderson County Coroner’s Office said a man is dead after he was thrown off his boat during a storm on Lake Hartwell on Saturday night.

According to the coroner, officials were called to Providence Point near Jarrett Boat Ramp on Sunset Lane at around 8 p.m.

The coroner said the victim 69-year-old Darrell Hewett was on his boat trying to return to the boat dock when he got caught in a storm on the lake. The storm caused rough waters on the lake, causing the Hewett to be thrown from his boat after he stood up, the coroner said.

Officials learned that bystanders who were also attempting to get back to the dock due to the storm and pulled him from the water.

He was not wearing a lifejacket. The coroner ruled as an accidental drowning.

Anderson County Fire Department, Anderson County Fire Department Technical Rescue Team, Anderson County EMS, Medshore EMS and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources-Law Enforcement Division were also on scene.

