Spartanburg Co. woman facing multiple drug charges

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg woman is facing multiple drug charges after an arrest over the weekend.

Records show Lindsey Erbe was arrested on July 29 by the Cowpens Police Department and faces three drug-related charges, including trafficking heroin and distribution of meth.

A first appearance is scheduled for September.

