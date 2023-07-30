Spartanburg Co. woman facing multiple drug charges

Lindsey Erbe
Lindsey Erbe(Spartanburg Co.)
By FOX Carolina News Staff
Published: Jul. 30, 2023 at 6:20 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

COWPENS, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A Spartanburg woman is facing multiple drug charges after an arrest over the weekend.

Records show Lindsey Erbe was arrested on July 29 by the Cowpens Police Department and faces three drug-related charges, including trafficking heroin and distribution of meth.

A first appearance is scheduled for September.

Stay with FOX Carolina News as we learn more.

Copyright 2023 WHNS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

STILL UNTITLED: Pool Background
Toddler drowns in pool in Anderson Co.
Jarrett Boat Ramp on Lake Hartwell
Man dies after being thrown from boat on Lake Hartwell during storm, coroner says
Chick-fil-A released a new restaurant design concept.
Chick-fil-A plans to test 2 new restaurant concepts
Shooting investigation in Inman
1 injured following shooting in Inman
Ray Williams
Ray Williams, Clemson Hall-of-Fame Two-Sport Athlete, Passes

Latest News

Shooting investigation in Inman
Shooting investigation in Inman
Rocky Ridge Rescue searching for missing horse
Animal rescue facility searching for missing horse
Lightning starts NC wildfire
Lightning starts NC wildfire
BIC manufacturing facility in Gaffney
BIC manufacturing to close Gaffney location in 2024