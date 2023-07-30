Teen arrested after car pursuit in Pickens Co.

EASLEY, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - A 19-year-old is in custody after leading law enforcement on a pursuit Sunday afternoon in Pickens County.

Officials with the Easley Police Department say Edie Carrasco initially led deputies with the Pickens County Sheriff’s Office on a pursuit that was later canceled.

Officers with Easley PD then attempted to stop the car in city limits for reckless driving, which led to another pursuit.

Officers say Carrasco stopped in the area around U.S. 123 and 178 and was arrested.

He is facing charges of failure to stop for blue lights and no South Carolina driver’s license.

